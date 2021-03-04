Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Staging Area: Daytona

Staging Area Daytona

March 4, 2021 12:25pm
by:

As my Australian friends would say, it’s time for Daytoner. Placed around the mid-point of the series, Daytona means different things to different people. For me, it was my home race. Family and friends were on hand to watch and the dirt felt familiar. For others, it was a big adjustment in the middle of an otherwise traditional SX series. Many feel it’s inconvenient to change up their tracks, setups, etc., but I always felt it was a nice change of pace. Seventeen rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is a serious undertaking so adding variety feels like a welcome break. Let’s see what the 2021 Daytona round has for us.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start has been moved to the center of the course, splitting the width of the infield. The interesting thing with this variation is for riders blowing through the outside of the corner as bars entangle. With a 180 left as the second corner, the ideal line is to hang tight in the first and second corners. For those that get pinched on the inside of the first corner, they may be able to sneak down the inside of the first straight and dive inside for turn two. Corners two and three are very typical for Daytona, the iconic S setup. The first rhythm section could see a 3-3 for those that want to swing wide but I would expect an inside line lead to a 1-2 then the standard supercross triple. A few rollers lead into a 180 at the far west end of the stadium.

A sandy exit of the 180 will challenge riders to triple onto a tabletop and then drop into a black sand section before a prototypical whoops section. Watch for these to break down significantly throughout the day and night. A tunnel jump leads riders back over the starting straight and into a few more black-sand sections. There are a few random singles tossed in but these sand-to-clay sections are very much Daytona.

A long 180 crosses under a tunnel and sets up for back-to-back sand sections. Riders will cross back over the tunnel (over-under bridge) before entering an option lane section. These lanes have a few oddly shaped single jumps which are again, typical for Daytona. They challenge riders to find a rhythm in a section specifically designed to disrupt rhythm.

A 180 at the far east end of the stadium sends riders down the longest rhythm section-straightaway on the Daytona layout. The ideal line would be to triple out of the corner, setting up for two more triples, a double, and a lead up to another standard supercross triple.

Upon landing the triple, riders will fire into a sand whoops section. These sand whoops could prove to be the trickiest obstacle on the entire course. Watch for passing and big time gaps to be made here and more importantly, they lead right into the finish line jump. If you’re looking for dramatic finishes, this could be the perfect setup.

Fantasy Talk

After a wild 250SX West Region opener, we are back for another crack at it. Many of the contenders had horrendous Orlando results but most are back sans Jeremy Martin. I am torn between the desire to take a swing at many of the bounce-back candidates and my more conservative side wanting to ensure all of my picks being in that main event. The prudent move would be to find a balance of risk and safety but then again, Jeremy Martin felt pretty safe going into Orlando, didn’t he?

I think a rider like Jordan Bailey presents a nice opportunity. He’s a Floridian and Daytona’s dirt typically feels like home. Carson Mumford is surely due for a nice rebound, too. There are a few riders in that same boat, really. Stilez Robertson, Jarrett Frye, and Dilan Schwartz all fall into this category. If you’re wanting to play it a bit safer, you can still go with a rider like Alex Martin. His handicap (0) limits his upside a bit, but he’s also a near lock to qualify. A few others with that “safer” feel would be Mitchell Harrison, Jordon Smith, or Ryan Sipes.

Mitchell Harrison
Mitchell Harrison Align Media

In the 450SX, it’s a much different story. Taking huge risks has not been rewarded this season. The class is stacked, leaving many of those long-odds picks watching the main events. The rewards have come in the shape of value picks. Finding a rider like Marvin Musquin or Zach Osborne coming off a bad weekend has paid dividends. This weekend, there are a few that could replay this same scenario. Watch for Justin Brayton to pay off if he looks healthy in qualifying. At a 3 handicap, any result inside the top ten would pay handsomely. Jason Anderson is also in this category but at a -2 handicap, he will need a top five finish to really reward teams. I think the most prudent picks will be just outside of that elite tier. Riders like Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, Vince Friese, Justin Bogle, Kyle Chisholm, and Brandon Hartranft could provide big upside assuming a strong night. There is always inherent risk with picking one of these privateers but fantasy success is always going to be found by navigating through risk vs. reward scenarios.

Bold Predictions

I get yelled at by 173 scooter-mounted Daytona security personnel for infractions ranging from mask slippage to line stepping.

Jason Weigandt sets a world record for most minutes announced in a 96-hour span.

A blooper cam is set up near the whoops section for the heat races. (Go watch last year’s 250 heats for context).

Chase Sexton sets the fastest lap in timed qualifying.

Both the 250SX East and West Region championships are officially sponsored by Clover Health Insurance.

My Picks

250

Justin Cooper
Alex Martin
Hunter Lawrence

450

Ken Roczen
Eli Tomac
Cooper Webb

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now