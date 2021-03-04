As my Australian friends would say, it’s time for Daytoner. Placed around the mid-point of the series, Daytona means different things to different people. For me, it was my home race. Family and friends were on hand to watch and the dirt felt familiar. For others, it was a big adjustment in the middle of an otherwise traditional SX series. Many feel it’s inconvenient to change up their tracks, setups, etc., but I always felt it was a nice change of pace. Seventeen rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is a serious undertaking so adding variety feels like a welcome break. Let’s see what the 2021 Daytona round has for us.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start has been moved to the center of the course, splitting the width of the infield. The interesting thing with this variation is for riders blowing through the outside of the corner as bars entangle. With a 180 left as the second corner, the ideal line is to hang tight in the first and second corners. For those that get pinched on the inside of the first corner, they may be able to sneak down the inside of the first straight and dive inside for turn two. Corners two and three are very typical for Daytona, the iconic S setup. The first rhythm section could see a 3-3 for those that want to swing wide but I would expect an inside line lead to a 1-2 then the standard supercross triple. A few rollers lead into a 180 at the far west end of the stadium.

A sandy exit of the 180 will challenge riders to triple onto a tabletop and then drop into a black sand section before a prototypical whoops section. Watch for these to break down significantly throughout the day and night. A tunnel jump leads riders back over the starting straight and into a few more black-sand sections. There are a few random singles tossed in but these sand-to-clay sections are very much Daytona.