GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Supercross
Orlando 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Exhaust Podcast: Legends Night

Exhaust Podcast Legends Night

March 3, 2021 10:30am
The night before MotoCar Fite Klub, Road2Recovery hosted a fundraiser Q&A with fans. With Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Ryan Dungey, Brian Deegan, Justin Brayton, and Tour de France cyclist Christian Vande Velde gathered, there was no shortage of great stories from the good old days. Jason Weigandt recorded the best parts of the session so you can listen in as the legends describe their old rivalries, their current relationships, and other cool takes on racing then and now. Topics include Reed growing up as a McGrath fan, only to take him out at the Bercy Supercross, and Reed having Carmichael posters in his room growing up, only to battle him for wins and titles. McGrath describes taking a young Carmichael under his wing in California, then later trying to hold him off for supremacy. Deegan describes battling Travis Pastrana at the X Games and the reaction to the double backflip, and Brayton describes turning pro and getting lapped by Carmichael!

Special thanks for Road2Recovery for putting the whole thing together.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

