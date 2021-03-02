So far the results have been okay—no huge outstanding runs like that legendary Daytona race win from Justin Brayton a few years back, but this team has always looked at results in a different way. They even use a bonus structure designed to pay for solid finishes, which is different than most teams that pretty much only pay for podiums or top fives. So when Tickle is grinding out a 13th at Orlando 2, there might be a paycheck on the line for that. It’s a realistic and difficult result to get in this loaded 450 field.

Currently Tickle sits 14th in points, Friese is 17th, Bloss 20th and McElrath, with only two races under his belt after starting the year injured, is 22nd.

The team sent a detailed piece this week outlining the first half of the season. Here’s a recap straight from the squad.

SmarTop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda Midseason Report

As the return to competition looms, Team Principals Mike Genova and Tony Alessi take a moment to share their remarks about the four-rider roster, their well-developed CRF450R motorcycles, and expectations going into the remainder of the series.

The team's decision to field four riders in 2021 was a massive project from all involved, but the effort was worthwhile when all four MCR bikes lined up in the 450 main event at the Orlando Two Supercross. "It's a considerable amount of daily logistics and preparation, but this is the most cohesive group of individuals we have ever worked with," noted Team Manager Tony Alessi.

“People often think that hiring extra riders is all about salary. That's part of the equation, but the real concern is if you have enough people to provide direction and materials to manage the equipment used," stated Team Owner Mike Genova. "Tony is excellent at it, and no one can handle it better than him. Are four guys necessary? We don't think so, but we wanted to come in strong and show that we are growing to benefit the industry and give riders an opportunity. It's a load, but we're capable of it and proud of our size."

The ongoing pandemic is a challenge that the team must be mindful of through the entire year, as it has required a change in procedures at the events, limited fan interactions, and altered public exposure for sponsors. "This is a difficult time for any race team to work with sponsors. We are concerned that we're bringing sponsors the value they are looking for due to limited pit access, but we're doing everything we can to keep them involved," said Genova. “We're hoping to keep everything in line for the future and keep them excited for 2022 and 2023, and I think that's all any race team can do right now."

All four riders are now active on the racetrack and expect to improve their results when the supercross series returns to action this weekend at Daytona. Alessi assessed each rider heading into the second half of the year.

"Benny [Bloss] has improved his qualifying times and heat race results but is still progressing towards his best main event finish,” said Alessi.