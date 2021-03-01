Well, that was different. MotoCar Fite Klub took place in South Carolina last Thursday, pitting some legends from the world of two-wheels into four-wheeled dirt car racers. The boys mostly had fun but also got competitive. Early in the race, Justin Brayton and Ryan Dungey came together and Dungey slammed the wall, ending his night—although he was uninjured, his car was damaged. Jeremy McGrath held the lead over Chad Reed for most the way, then Reed took on some pressure from Brian Deegan and Justin Brayton. Deegan’s car ran into problems and then Brayton spun in the last turn trying to steal second from Reed. This allowed Ricky Carmichael to cruise across the line in third.

McGrath was never headed, becoming the first-ever MotoCar Fite Klub Champion. The event appeared to be a success as everyone seems to want to come back and do it again sometime.

We talked to these guys after the event and also grabbed their post-race thoughts from the podium interviews. And if you missed the live broadcast, you can still pay to watch the archive of the event.

Racer X: How are you feeling?

Jeremy McGrath: Oh man that was so exciting! I knew it was going to be tight, there was some carnage out there, and having track position was really the key. I got off to some really good starts, but I kinda stumbled out of the start box in that last one. I was like ,“Oh man.” Chad got into the back of me and gave me a bit of a jump start there. But yeah, what a great night. The event itself was great and we appreciate the car owners for helping us out with the cars. It’s nice to have our old buddies out here together again. Who would have thought it? I didn’t know what would happen, I thought I would have a shot at doing good but you never know.

So what was it like once you got out there?

Look, it was a continuation of yesterday’s practice. I was still pretty squirrely when I went out today.

Really?

Yeah, this red clay is pretty slick. I didn’t try to overdrive it early on yesterday. I tried to inch up on my speed, and then today I felt like I knew what I was doing. And then qualifying went pretty well, and that was everything, I had track position. I got behind [Brian] Deegan on that match race we were doing and I got a little over excited and got on the gas too early and almost spun out. But overall it was a great event for a great cause. Road 2 Recovery does a lot for the riders and the sport, and then to have all these guys together, they’re all great friends and it’s been a while since we’ve been together. It was pretty cool.