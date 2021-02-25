Time to go racing again...in cars? On Thursday night February 25th at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Ryan Dungey, Brian Deegan, and Justin Brayton will do battle in late model dirt cars. It's MotoCar Fite Klub. With no supercross this weekend, Jason Weigandt headed to Traveler's Rest Speedway in South Carolina to check it out. Here's a walk and talk from practice and an exclusive from a special bench-racing session for the fans, all raising funds for Road 2 Recovery.

You go watch the show Thursday nite (or the archive after that) at Fite.TV for $19.99.