Supercross
Orlando 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Supercross
Orlando 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Weege Show: RC, Reed, Dunge, MC, Brayton, Deegan at Moto Car Fite Klub

February 25, 2021 8:10am | by:

Time to go racing again...in cars? On Thursday night February 25th at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Ryan Dungey, Brian Deegan, and Justin Brayton will do battle in late model dirt cars. It's MotoCar Fite Klub. With no supercross this weekend, Jason Weigandt headed to Traveler's Rest Speedway in South Carolina to check it out. Here's a walk and talk from practice and an exclusive from a special bench-racing session for the fans, all raising funds for Road 2 Recovery.

You go watch the show Thursday nite (or the archive after that) at Fite.TV for $19.99.

