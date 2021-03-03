Unpredictability is one of the things that make racing so damn entertaining. Sure, not every race has explosive results with major championship implications, but there’s always a good chance something crazy might happen every single time the gate drops. There is no script, and if there was, it’d simply read, “Let’s see what happens!” That’s especially true of Daytona, the only supercross race of the year that’s sprinkled with elements of motocross and is known for producing startling action. With Monster Energy AMA Supercross heading into the 51st edition of the Daytona Supercross this weekend, we figured it was time to look at some of the more entertaining moments that have happened over the last two decades in the infield at Daytona International Speedway.

2013: Weston Peick vs. Bobby Kiniry in the LCQ

The battle for the final spot to the 450SX main event could not have gotten any closer in 2013. On the final lap Peick and Kiniry were battling hard, and as they approached the finish line neither was willing to let off, resulting in both of them launching the jump side-by-side. Kiniry was initially credited with second, but that was overturned by AMA officials. Then-privateer Peick wasn’t informed right away, however, and afterward a camera captured his frustration at coming up just short in the LCQ.