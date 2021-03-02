Kyle Peters Wins Kicker AX Rounds 7 and 8, Remains Undefeated

Tulsa, Oklahoma—The 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series switched things up and headed outdoors for Rounds 7 and 8 of the series. The events were held at the East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida on this past Saturday and Sunday. The oversized arenacross track and full gates of top Arenacross and Supercross talent, in the pro classes, gave way to some of the best racing of the series thus far.

Phoenix Racing Honda Team's Kyle Peters finished the weekend with his unbeaten streak still in tact. He's now won 16 straight main events this series, and heads to Amarillo looking to finish the series with the streak alive, while clinching his second straight AMA National Championship title.

Round seven of the 2021 Series took place on Saturday, February 27. The show kicked off with the first heat of the 250 Pro Sport class, with a battle between Kyle Peters and Mike Alessi for the top spot, and Supercross rider Chase Marquier and Kyle Bitterman for third place. Peters edged out Alessi, and Marquier did the same with Bitterman. The second heat was a battle between the Phoenix Racing Honda teammates, Josh Osby and Cullin Park. This was Osby's first race with the Kicker AMA Arenacross series and he came out strong, narrowly getting by Park for the win.

250 Pro Sport Heat Results

Heat One: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Mike Alessi (3) Chase Marquier (4) Kyle Bitterman (5) Luke Dickey

Heat two: (1) Joshua Osby (2) Cullin Park (3) Isaac Teasdale (4) Cory Carsten (5) Tre Fierro

Osby took the early lead in the first heat of 450 Pro, but it was short lived as Peters charged ahead and into first within the first lap. Osby maintained second place for much of the race, but Alessi was gunning for that spot the entire time, and ultimately beat out Osby on the final lap of the heat. Heat two was a battle between Isaac Teasdale and Marquier. Teasdale rode solid and held his first place position throughout and went on to win the heat race.

450 Pro Sport Heat Results

Heat One: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Mike Alessi (3) Joshua Osby (4) Kyle Bitterman (5) Tre Fierro

Heat two: (1) Isaac Teasdale (2) Chase Marquier (3) Cullin Park (4) Christopher Prebula (5) Matthew Hubert

The first pro main of the weekend was the 250 Pro, and in typical fashion, Alessi got the holeshot and took an early lead. He was able to hold off Peters for three laps, but ultimately the 2020 Arenacross Champion passed Alessi and maintained first place through the checkered flag. The second half of the race would be a battle for the other two podium spots between Alessi, Park and Bitterman. Park was able to move into second ahead of Alessi during the 8th lap, followed by Bitterman nabbing third during the 10th lap. This was an impressive showing by Bitterman as he worked his way up from 8th place to get a third place finish.

250 Pro Sport Main Results

Round seven's 450 Pro Main was one of the best races we have seen all season. The rookie, Park, got the holeshot in this race and went back and forth with Marqueir the first couple of laps. Before long it was Park, Marquier, Alessi and Peters all jarring at one another for the top spot in the class. Peters was able to pull away during the sixth lap and zone out in his first place spot. But the battle for second and third remained close between Park, Alessi and Bitterman. Alessi took over second place in the seventh lap. Bitterman was able to pass Park in the 9th lap to take third place, but Park wasn't giving up and edged out Bitterman, in the final lap, to snag the last spot on the podium.

450 Pro Sport Main Results