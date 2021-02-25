Ryan Villopoto’s retirement after four-straight Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships led to a #Who’sNext marketing campaign for the series, but the new star turned out to be an old one. Ryan Dungey captured three more titles of his own. Only following Dungey’s own retirement after tenacious battle in the ’17 campaign would we get the real answer to the #Who’sNext question. Sure, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were proven race winners and champions, but Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson certainly factored as players. Musquin, especially, turned up the heat by taking the Monster Million at Monster Energy Cup, winning Red Bull Straight Rhythm and a slew of off-season international events, but Anderson had his own run by winning the AUS-X Open and challenging Musquin wheel-to-wheel in a highly underrated battle at the Geneva Supercross (Anderson fell down, and Musquin scored the win). These guys were ready for 2018.

It showed. Marvin won the opener, Anderson finished second. Anderson won round two. Anderson kept it pinned while others stumbled, then managed the campaign to claim the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Musquin, who hurt his shoulder at round two, took second.

Since then, they have battled their own share of injuries. Others, like Musquin’s own Red Bull KTM teammate Cooper Webb, found championship form. By the start of 2021, there were plenty of questions for the Musquin/Anderson duo. Anderson was no longer working with star trainer Aldon Baker, Musquin had missed all of supercross in 2020 with knee surgery. Anderson had not even won a race since his 2018 title season. When he was offered a chance to restake a claim to the top and call for revenge on those who doubt he could win again, all he could say was, “I guess they have some data on their side.”