It was an all-Austrian built podium at Orlando 2 with Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin going 1-2 with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia rounding out the podium. It’s not the first time that KTM’s group of motorcycles have swept the podium at an AMA Supercross, but it was the first time GasGas was part of the sweep. For Musquin, his third podium of the season was arguably the best he’s looked all year long while Barcia was able to keep Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen behind him for nearly the entire race to land on the box again.

Both riders spoke with the media via Zoom after the race.

Marvin Musquin | 2nd in 450SX

Racer X: Marvin, just take me through. You’ve had so many problems on the first laps of these races. A much better start. I know there was a little chaos on the first lap of this one, but what is the sensation like when you finally do get a good start when there have been so many races where it’s been a problem?

Marvin Musquin: It’s a great feeling. I had a great start in the heat race, and I was leading, so that was awesome. When you have no one in front of you, you can pick your lines and focus on yourself. So that’s a great feeling. In the main I had a great start too. AC [Adam Cianciarulo] got me on the corner, and I had to back it off a little bit, and that’s how I lost a little bit of ground. Then it was better, then I got to third place. The two guys up front had a little bit of a gap, so I was a little bit on my own. It’s good. It’s good to be on the clean spot and have room. Then you can focus on yourself and do your riding. The heat and then the main was actually pretty good.

With this under your belt now, is this something you can build off of, now that you’ve got time up front and you know where you stand? You were pretty close actually to Cooper for a while. So, is that a big confidence booster now?

Yeah, it is. I’m super happy that we tested this week. I just had a different setup today. Obviously, it showed. I showed better riding, to be in that position and to gain a little bit of ground on Cooper there. I started slowing down in the whoops. It was very, very sketchy. Super easy to make mistakes. I backed it off a little bit and that’s where I couldn’t make up any more ground on Cooper. I felt quick. I was telling the team, Frankie [Latham, mechanic], and Mathilde, my wife—I said, I had good feeling and fun, not everywhere on the track. I had fun and pleasure on the tough track, so that means a lot. That means that the feeling was good, and the bike was better. So, I’m happy with that.