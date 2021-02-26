Happy Friday! Our resident life coach Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions and fix your problems. Enjoy!

Hey Phil! Very excited for you to be able to covey your superior knowledge to the masses! We all know you're the real deal...you earned it and grind regularly. That being said, please provide answers to these simple questions: 1. What are your favorite post work out foods, and how soon do you eat after cycling, moto or gym?

2. Have you and Troll ever wrestled/fought? If so was it recorded? Who won?

3. Do you drink black coffee before a race?

Bonus: For real, a guy in the Costco parking lot gave me your patented 'throat-slit' gesture cause he thought I got too close to him parking. I asked him if he paid the proper licensing fee for that move. He didn't like that comment, and got even more pissed- weird right? As a fellow NJ/NY'er, do you want me to collect your royalties? The throat slit is your move! I have his license plate. Let me know... See you at Dilla the Summer!

-Nash

NaSHHHH!

1. I’m a smoothie guy after workouts. Gym or cycling, it doesn’t matter. A berry blend smoothie with almond butter, honey, granola, chia seeds, oat milk. I don’t do much protein powder. I try and get that through real food. Smoothie normally within 10 minutes of workout, and real food about 30min after. After moto though, it’s always a turkey sandwich with the works. I have a sensitive stomach, so I stick with what works for me.

2. Lets be real here. Do you actually think Troll knows how to wrestle? A “My Pillow” would choke him out. Trolls record is currently 0-64826385745. The idiot has had some meltdowns where he’s came unglued and tried to defend himself. But he always ended up laying there like he was last Saturday. Side note: Jerma is actually a little scrapper.