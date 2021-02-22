It looked like for back-to-back weeks, same stadium, same dirt, completely different conditions. How different were those two tracks?

The first Orlando definitely had some better traction, I would say. Like Bam Bam [Justin Barcia] said, it was kind of unfortunate that it didn’t get it [the track] rebuilt like we would have all kind of expected. I’d say today it was definitely a lot more hard-packed. As you saw in practice, it was pretty dry. The night show was a little better, but it had some really tough, weird places. It just felt like the dirt had been sitting there for a while. Some of the jumps that were the same, it just seemed like they had been baking all week and stuff. It just felt super hard. I think it was nice having a little bit longer lap times than what we have had these first five, or whatever it was, in Indy and Houston. That was one cool thing. Overall, it ended up being good. Open stadium, you never know with weather what can happen. So I think that was a positive, not having a full-blown mudder. Overall, I’d say they were pretty similar. The first one was definitely some better traction, that’s for sure. But it felt like we did kind of two races at the same track, almost.

One key component that everybody knows that you and KTM have been working on all year is the air shock, you went back to a regular spring shock this week. Is doing that just taking one element out of the equation so you can just focus on racing and trying to close this points gap as the season moves on?

Yeah, absolutely. The air shock has such massive potential, but we weren’t able to really get as much testing as we were hoping to in the off-season, just due to lack of parts really. The team was here this week and I feel like we actually made great progress with the air shock. I was feeling really good this week with it and confident. Do you change what you just won on last Saturday? For me, I wasn’t willing to do that. So like you alluded to, I think after that first Orlando when everything was clicking, that’s [the spring shock] the go-to. In this class and in the sport we’re always improving and trying to get better. So we’ll work on some things and see where we end up with at Daytona.

Do you feel like you’re in the perfect position for the way you like to ride? You’d probably rather be leading, but coming from behind in the points might be perfect for you.

It’s definitely a good spot to be. Like you said, having that red plate is always the goal and where you would love to be. There’s some racing left, that’s for sure. Kenny was super strong at the beginning of the season, and he still is. We needed to try to close that gap. There’s plenty of racing. You never know what can happen, but it’s nice to close that gap these last two weekends and at least put a little pressure there. I like where I’m at, I like where the schedule is headed, as far as these next few races, and Daytona. I’ve always liked Dallas. I think Atlanta will be an interesting one. I really enjoyed Salt Lake. I’m happy where I’m at, but we’ll keep plugging away and try to fine tune. The class is stacked. It’s gnarly. There’s a lot of guys that can get in the mix and be up front.