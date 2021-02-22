Well, maybe Justin Cooper just got his bad luck over early. The 250SX West Region opener for Monster Energy AMA Supercross served more drama and heartbreak than it should have, with contenders Alex and Jeremy Martin and Jordon Smith crashing out of the race. Meanwhile Cooper, of Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, had broken a bone in his foot a few weeks ago, stifling his supercross prep. His race day in Orlando was smooth, though. He controlled the race from the front (twice, as a red flag due to Alex Martin’s crash led to a full restart) and rode in control from there to notch the victory.

Cooper spoke with the media after the race in a virtual press conference.

Racer X: Justin, you had an amazing night tonight winning the first round of the 250SX West. Any questions coming into this first round that you kind of answered tonight?

Justin Cooper: The first round is always wild. It’s good to get through them healthy and better yet to win it. We saw with that red flag and a couple guys go out. That’s not what you want to see. Pretty sure I rolled every jump for two sections. There were medic guys running everywhere. I think Cameron [McAdoo] even, I heard, got one of them. It was crazy. It was hectic. I knew it was going to get red flagged after that. I got two good starts. Got out front again and really just put down a couple laps and was able to ride pretty comfortable out front. Started to get into some lappers and just glad it wasn’t too bad. Overall a good day. Felt pretty good all day. The track was tough. Just glad to get this one safe.

We didn’t really get a full measurement of your ride because there were so many other riders that had problems. Do you feel like the foot injury is behind you, or do you not even know necessarily where you stand?

Honestly, coming into it, it was more just getting mentally ready. It was hard. When you break a bone, you really can’t do much. I was sitting there doing some exercises for like 45 minutes, all arm stuff. Had to stay off the foot for a good three weeks. It was mentally tough. Just had to keep pushing through it and keep the mindset right. The fitness probably isn’t as good as it could be, but I was able to get a holeshot and ride some clean laps. Didn’t really have to push into that hard zone. I felt good on the bike all day. The bike was setup good from the off-season, and I never really had any issues with it today. I didn’t make any changes. So that’s always good. A good base starting point for the season.