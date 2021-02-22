Uh oh, Eli Tomac?

Agreed. I really felt this was a pivotal race for Eli. Had he been able to win and bring the deficit down, that would lead nicely into Daytona, a great track for him. It could have jump started a reversal in points and momentum. Unfortunately for Roczen and his team, he lost even more points to both Webb and Tomac. Worse, Ken Roczen passed him late in the race, and that’s usually when Tomac has been at his best in years’ past. I am not sure what’s going on with Tomac but he doesn’t seem to have the late race charge that has been his calling card throughout his career. Could it be the result of a big exhale after last year’s title? It’s hard to say just yet but it does appear that the edge in speed and fitness that he’s carried since 2017 may be fading. We saw this less dominant Eli emerge last summer, but I thought we were just seeing the common SX title hangover that most suffer through. After eight average rounds of supercross, though, we are entering a new conversation in regard to our expectations with Tomac.

What went wrong for Adam Cianciarulo?

He just mistimed the whoops, plain and simple. The field today as a whole are so incredibly skilled at blitzing whoops. Many of them use this approach almost exclusively and will only resort to jumping whoops in the direst of scenarios. This Orlando 2 track was exactly that, forcing every rider to consider jumping. A few refused to give in (Jason Anderson, Dylan Ferrandis, Tomac) but AC finally made the move to jumping. The problem is, AC doesn’t have very much experience jumping them because of his proficiency at blitzing. His strength in one area leaves him vulnerable in the other. As a result, he is a little inconsistent with jumping whoops when you compare that to his skills in other areas. Jumping whoops requires patience and precision. It’s easy to rush the process and get into trouble. Jumping whoops feels slow because it requires a much slower entry speed than blitzing. It’s okay, because that speed can be regained through the section, and sometimes you can even go faster than blitzing by the time the section is finished. There are other benefits: jumping is much more consistent, saves energy, and the risk of crashing is much lower (not in this case but undeniable over time). AC jumps whoops only at last resort and his lack of experience jumping was apparent. He rushed the first triple and didn’t get the ideal height to cleanly land the downside, setting up for a quad out. Jumping higher is typically a no-no for going fast but when jumping whoops, it’s a big key to maintaining momentum. It’s very similar to a pump track on a BMX bicycle. With the right height and angles, the momentum does the work for you. **Note: I was not great at blitzing whoops which forced me to become an expert at jumping them. I could write a PhD thesis on jumping whoops after 16 years of it.