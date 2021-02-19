Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Orlando 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Orlando 2 Preview Podcast

February 19, 2021 4:50pm | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the eighth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Orlando 2 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Orlando 2 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Orlando 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Hunter Schlosser (9th in the main event) | 52 points
Alexander Nagy (15th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Zach Osborne (3rd in the main event) | 38 points
Justin Starling (20th in the main event)| 38 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

