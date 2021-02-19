GNCC Racing Welcomes Five Premier Holeshot Sponsors For 2021

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce five company sponsored holeshot awards for the premier XC1 ATV and bike, XC2 ATV and bike, XC3 bike, 4x4 Pro ATV and WXC ATV and bike classes.

All Balls Racing will be generously giving out $6,000 throughout the 2021 season for XC1 Pro ATV and XC1 Open Pro bike holeshot awards, $250 per round. All Balls Racing continues to offer some of the most comprehensive bearing & seal kits, drive line and suspension kits for off-road motorcycles, ATVs or UTVs.

Hot Cams will provide $1,200 towards the XC2 250 Pro Motorcycle class holeshot award, $100 per round. Hot Cams is part of the All Balls Racing Group, providing development of aftermarket dirtbike, ATV and UTV high-performance camshafts and valve shim kits.

Longtime rider supporter BNR Motorsports has stepped up in a big way sponsoring the XC2 Pro-Am ATV, 4x4 Pro and WXC ATV holeshot awards. BNR will be giving $3,600 away during 2021 as 36 holeshots will be captured throughout the three different premier classes.