FXR Releases Revo Limited Edition Gear Line

Youth Revo LE

Speed has no age limit. Limited Edition gear now available for Youth. It fits and flows with the shape and movements of the next level motocross athlete. The road to the pro ranks is long and difficult, so we built our Revo gear to be just as tough. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR has made numerous improvements to the Revo chassis, setting a higher standard for FXR’s already industry-leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

Jersey

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the right amount of airflow.

The Revo jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

Slim fit design

Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

Shaped front collar for improved comfort

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, dialing in the right amount of stretch to have a positive fit, feel, and contact with the bike without restricting mobility.

M-2 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility

Main shell constructed of lightweight 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and durability

Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area

New updated yoke panel for improved mobility

Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric

New durable mesh inserts on the back of the leg for added ventilation

Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

Adjustable Hook and Loop front and side waist system for a personalized fit

Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

Fade-free sublimation prints

Youth Revo Flow

Be one of the coolest kids on the track. Engineered with the best perforated materials designed for increased air flow while exceeding wear and flexibility. Feel the flow for the hot days of summer.

Jersey

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo Flow jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.

The Revo Flow jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

Slim fit design

Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

Shaped front collar for improved comfort

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the Revo Pant based on the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, to offer the all-new Revo Flow model. Keeping all the same benefits of the Revo chassis with adding for the first-time perforated fabrics for the maximum amount of airflow.