The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship visited its first outside venue over the weekend when the gates dropped in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. This was the first time the championship has raced in Orlando since 2007, so this year’s layout replicated that of the 2007 Orlando Supercross (you might have heard this once or twice over the weekend). With several talking points in both classes, we fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to get his insight on the action at the seventh round.

You raced Orlando in 2007, lots of talk about this track using the same layout. Do you remember the '07 track and race and how did this one compare?

It was the same layout, and that was a cool throwback aspect. In practice, though, it really wasn’t that similar. The jumps were built differently for the 2021 edition. In 2007, the jumps were fairly flat and allowed everyone to carry a lot more speed around the racetrack. The 2021 jumps were much steeper, slowing speeds and forcing riders to ride more cautiously. Comparing the two on video, the speeds were much higher 14 years ago and the penalty for a mistake much less severe. RC and JS7 were blitzing through sections without much worry while the 2021 track was much more treacherous.

As for my own performance on that night 14 years ago, it was far less eventful than the battle between JS and RC, I can guarantee you that! I got a bad start (typical) and floundered around for 20 laps. I remember being frustrated with my own lack of intensity in that race, and even this far removed, I’m still not happy about it. In fact I would have left it out of this column but Weege told me to write about it. I should have been fighting for 11-12th instead of where I ended up, which was 16th. With 150+ main events to reflect on, there was a bit of everything results wise. That one was not a highlight.