Early in the main event at the seventh round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Orlando, Florida, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb pounced on a unique opportunity to steal the lead. ARockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne grabbed the holeshot but then swapped sideways in the whoops, allowing Muc-Off Honda’s Justin Brayton to take the lead. Brayton held onto the spot for a couple of laps relinquishing the lead to the man running in this place at the time.

As Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen was looking to size up a pass on his former teammate, Brayton pushed Roczen just slightly wider entering the second-to-last rhythm section of the track. With Roczen suddenly a bit off line, Webb jumped up the inside to immediately pass Roczen for second in the rhythm lane and go right up the inside at the end of the section to also steal the lead from Brayton.

The move proved pivotal in the race as Webb would not lose his spot at the top the rest of the race, despite Roczen never dropping more than a few seconds back of the 2019 champ. With the pace so similar at the front, Webb’s quick thinking to take the opportunity for the lead when he did afforded him the ability to control the race from the front for most of the main event.

“It was a great race tonight, we were one and two for pretty much the whole thing, tooth and nail,” said Webb. “It was a tough race, the track really broke down a lot, especially from the beginning laps and it’s definitely a little different when you are leading the majority of the Main Event. I made a few mistakes those last few and Kenny caught up, but I was able to get it done and man does it feel good.”