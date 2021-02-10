Any athlete at the top level possesses a crazy level of ambition, a drive and desire well beyond average. Ryan Dungey certainly personified that, as he made hard work his trademark en route to a legendary career. But what happens when you retire and it all stops? Ryan had to find himself, and that almost led to going back to his old job, with an attempted comeback for 2021. That didn't happen, and now Ryan has a new venture to pour his ambition into. Jason Weigandt chats with Ryan for a look at life after racing.

