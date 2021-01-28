Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen are great riders, too, but they couldn’t put the padlock on the top steps the way their predecessors did. Some of that is due to their own errors, but some can be traced much further into the roots. Ricky Carmichael has told me recently that the training facility is partly responsible for the parity. In his day, training programs varied greatly. Today, almost everyone is doing the same kind of thing—pushing hard with other athletes, on ready-made tracks. Probably in either California or Florida. And enough riders have visited enough trainers and tracks to where there are no longer any secrets. That will certainly level a playing field.

Now back to the 250s. Some team managers have told me that with today’s 250Fs having so much power, it’s harder to figure out what 85cc ripper will actually transition over when they’re a pro. Certainly the gap between KX80 Stewart and KX125 Stewart was less vast.

So, we’ve got a leveled playing field set up against one huge variable—the jump from minicycle phenom to professional 250F powerhouse is quite vast. Also, the random luck of injuries is not bouncing the way of the favorites. Somehow, Villopoto avoided the injury break, but Adam Cianciarulo did not. That has a big impact on the results. They’re all over the map, for everyone.

So now we add Austin Forkner to this list. If anyone seemed destined to break from this pack and really put a stamp on things, it was him, as Forkner ripped through the amateurs, had rock-solid early success as a pro, and seemed headed to the expected heights. Now, an injury last Saturday at Houston looks like it will once again stop a Forkner 250SX title hunt. Think of how Forkner’s career was going before that knee injury at Nashville 2019. Think of how it’s going now. Does Forkner have the talent to finally dig himself out like Adam Cianciarulo did? Of course. But watching this story go sideways just further proves how hard it is to keep it straight.