In fact, Dungey won again in the 2016 AMA Supercross Championship, but then outdoors he made a very rare and costly mistake. Dungey crashed over the bars at the Thunder Valley round in June, injuring his neck. He still got up and finished the race, scoring second overall. But little did anyone know at the time that Dungey would never race another outdoor national. His 2016 season was over, and soon his career would be as well. While Dungey handled supercross without much drama, Ken Roczen, revitalized in his second year on the Soaring Eagle/Jimmy John’s RCH Suzuki, was virtually unstoppable in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, taking his second 450MX title in three years. Meanwhile, in the 250 class, a new superstar was emerging. Star Racing Yamaha's Cooper Webb first won the 250 SX West Region for the second straight year, then he added the 250 Pro Motocross Championship, displacing his teammate Jeremy Martin as champion. He then beat Dutch legend Jeffrey Herlings at the U.S. Grand Prix at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Finally, to round out his season, Webb moved up to a 450 to almost lead Team USA at the Motocross of Nations in Italy. That was more than enough for him to claim the 2016 Racer X Rider of the Year honors.