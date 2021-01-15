Start Your Morning With Ryan Dungey’s New RD Coffee Holeshot Espresso Blend

“Sometimes you need that little extra to get going, and in the sport of motocross that added boost of energy and focus often results in a holeshot, putting you ahead of the pack. To me, that was the perfect way to symbolize an espresso roast, which carries a little bit more punch,” explained Dungey. “It’s been an amazing journey so far with this new endeavor and I’m so excited to welcome our fifth roast, a number that personally means a lot to me. I’ve learned a lot in a short amount of time and I’m fully committed to making RD Coffee relatable to everyone on their own journey.”

Over the course of a decorated racing career in which he captured an incredible eight national championships, two ESPY Awards, and became the first motocross athlete to be featured on a Wheaties box, Ryan fell in love with coffee during his travels across the U.S. and around the world. Soon enough, the same passion he shared for motocross also fueled his desire to learn more about this ancient miracle beverage. When he hung up his helmet and boots for good in 2017, Ryan dedicated his time to learning the intricacies of the coffee industry, from ethically sourcing the beans to the nuances of roasting and brewing. In March 2020, RD Coffee was born.