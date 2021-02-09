“I feel bad, I never want to be that guy, but I’m sure it was Justin [Barcia] panicking in that situation,” he said. “I’m think if it was any of the other top guys, Cooper, Kenny, Eli, I don’t think they would have tried to thread the needle where he did. You kind of see it every year. He has some good rounds and then he kind of blows himself up at some point. It’s just unfortunate that it was my back wheel that he was running into when he blew himself up this season.”

(As an aside, I just want to say that I don’t see evidence of that. Yeah, Barcia is Bam Bam—he had a bump with Roczen in this race that could have been so, so bad—but usually Barcia does better in the races when he gets aggressive. Last year, Barcia’s big controversy was a dust up with Tomac as they came through the pack in Atlanta. Barcia held off Tomac at bay to the end. Bam Bam goes bam bam, but very rarely does he get the worst of it. One time at Daytona he took Malcolm Stewart out and they both went down, but you can counter that one example with dozens of other races where Barcia’s aggressiveness led to a better finish. Barcia doesn’t blow championships because he’s crashing out while trying to take other dudes down. He’s pretty good at what he does, even if what he does is something his competition doesn’t like.)

If you’re a lapped rider and get hit from behind, you’re going to get some blame. In this situation, I don’t think it was as egregious as Wilson, because Dean had multiple opportunities to let Ken by, including the start straight, which is by far the easiest part of the track. On Saturday, Vince got lapped by Roczen and Webb, but Barcia was still a few bike lengths back as they raced past the flat turn in the mechanics’ area. Suddenly, Barcia was right there and into him, but on a section of rutted jumps. The whole thing happened in a blink of an eye, in a rutted rhythm lane. Wilson's deal felt like it unfolded in slow motion, Friese's happened in a flash. After he got hit, Vince even looked back, as if to say, “What just happened?”

The problem was that Vince stayed in the main racing line, which is not a good look when it costs a title contender or two. Every rider in the pits is going to agree that Friese is a problem, they’ve got too many stories to share. Plus, lapper=loser in the eyes of the fans. I can’t play PR firm for Vince Friese—that’s up to Genova & Alessi Associates.

