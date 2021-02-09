Following a third-place finish at the opener and a second-place finish at the second round, it has been Colt Nichols’ 250SX East Region. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider took the lead from his teammate and title opponent Craig and claimed his first race win of the season—and he never looked back. Nichols claimed three straight wins—and in the process took sole possession of the points lead. After showing first showing he had the late-race speed and fitness in order to finish out races, Nichols began to prove he could also get out front early and lead wire-to-wire, as he had done at the fourth round.

At the third race in Lucas Oil Stadium (the sixth race of the season), Nichols looked to sweep the triple header in the home of the Indianapolis Colts. His night started off with catching and passing Craig for the win in their heat race. Next up was the main event. Nichols got a great jump out of the gates, and positioned himself perfectly as he exited the first turn side-by-side with Mitchell Oldenburg for the holeshot, before quickly jumping to the inside and the lead at the end of the first section. At this point, it looked like we might be in for another wire-to-wire performance by the #64, similar to his ride a week prior in the first night in Indianapolis. Then, just as fast as he bolted to the lead, Nichols flung himself into dead last.

Coming out of the 180-degree berm after the standard supercross triple, Nichols’ front end missed the rut that exits the turn and leads into the takeoff of the double to start the rhythm section. With only his rear tire in the rut, just as Nichols was taking off, the front of his Yamaha knifed left hard and its rear end followed.