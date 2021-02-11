Let’s give you a tour through the 450 pack with this edition of 3 on 3, where we get some info from Brandon Hartranft, Cade Clason, and Carlen Gardner.

We’ll start with Clason and Gardner, who have been battling for spots in the main all year. Gardner, of BWR Racing, made mains at Houston 3 and again at Indy 2 and 3. Clason, of team PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki, came heartbreakingly close several times but then finally put it into the main at the last two races. Along the way, they battled each other hard for transfer spots. We asked the two privateers about their season and battling each other.

1. Your results are picking up and you’re making mains. Where are you improving and how would you rate your season so far?

Carlen Gardner: Yeah, results are getting better, a few guys have gone out and I definitely needed to take advantage of that and get some main events under my belt. Those guys are coming back so I need to keep the confidence going and stay in these mains! This class is tough, each year we always say that but it’s true! So, with the 450 class being the way it is I’m extremely happy with how the season has started off.

Cade Clason: My starts have improved dramatically, which is the biggest thing for someone in my position, along with really getting back into a comfortable flow. After two years off from supercross it was a much harder transition back into it than I had hoped last year. Now I’m a lot more comfortable and confident in all aspects of my riding.