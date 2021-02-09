I’ve been riding mountain bikes for over ten years now and I’ll be the first to admit that when electric assist versions started to appear on the scene, I had no interest in them whatsoever. They looked cumbersome, heavy, and I couldn’t really see the point.

Over the last few years the eMTB scene has blown up. The GNCC events even have their own eMTB series that runs alongside the motorcycle and ATV races, and races for eMTBs are popping up everywhere. The bikes are becoming so streamlined that from a distance they often look like regular mountain bikes, but with larger downtubes (which is where the batteries live).

In 2015, Specialized set the bar for what an eMTB should be when they released the Turbo Levo. They then created a whole new sub-genre for eMTB in 2020 with the release of their Turbo Levo SL model. A lightweight eMTB that has the look and feel of an acoustic bike, but with the benefits of electric assist.

Whenever I ride my local trails, almost without fail at some point during a climb someone on an eMTB will blast by me like I am going backwards, leaving me feeling rather jealous. So it be would be fair to say I have been itching to try an eMTB for some time now. So when Curtis Keene from Specialized offered me the chance to try both the Levo and Levo SL models, I jumped at it.

I met Curtis on a crisp January morning by his local trails in Agoura Hills, California, with the plan to ride some enduro style trails with some challenging ascents and descents to really see what these bikes can do. We’d had some rain the days before, which left the trails in prime condition.