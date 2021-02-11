This week, everyone wanted to talk about Vince Friese taking down Justin Barcia while being lapped, so let's slow things down and try to decipher what the footage can tell us.

In this week's Race Examination, we take a long look at how the Friese situation unfolded as well as what happened with Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen early in the race. In the 250SX class, Colt Nichols went for a wild ride early, and then logged a great comeback to battle Jett Lawrence for the final podium spot. We break that all down and more from the Indianapolis 3 Supercross.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

