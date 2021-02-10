Wow, six rounds down in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship already. These things are stacking up fast, huh? Indianapolis just finished hosting three races in a week and we’re onto Orlando as the series slows down to the usual one race a week format.

I wasn’t at Indy 3, but I did watch it on TV of course. I thought we’d take a look at some riders that, through six of 17 races, have either met, exceeded, or underperformed my expectations to start the year. Remember these aren’t your expectations, they’re mine and therefore, they’re not subject to being either right or wrong!

What a brilliant column idea, there should be zero outrage in the comment section below, right?

Okay, let’s get started, shall we?

Uh yeah, this one was easy. Before the year I thought that Roczen would be fast, he would win races, but I wasn’t sure he’d be able to avoid the pitfalls that he’s suffered the last four series we’ve seen (he was so beat up mentally and physically he didn’t even race motocross last summer) and the all-new Honda CRF450R gave me pause as well. Well, he just ripped three wins off in Indianapolis, he’s barely lost two other races and he’s got a nice points lead already. Absolutely exceeding my expectations right now, his starts are amazing, he’s been flawless on the bike and everything is coming up aces for Kenny and Honda right now.

It’s tough to say for sure that Colt has been a revelation this 250SX East series because we’ve seen some great riders get hurt and the class is thinned out. If you had told me Colt would win races and be the points leader, I’d accept that, but I suppose the dominance we’ve seen is a bit surprising. One thing I think that’s been overlooked with Colt is his fitness, we’ve never thought of him as a RC-type of wear you down fitness, but he’s done that to guys this year. Add in his technical skills, which have always been obvious, and you have the red plate holder right now.