Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 3 Preview Podcast
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the sixth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their locks of the week for the Indianapolis 3 Supercross.
Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 3 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.
The Indianapolis 2 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:
250SX Class
Grant Harlan (5th in the main event) | 52 points
Jeremy Hand (6th in the main event) | 52 points
Logan Karnow (9th in the main event) | 52 points
Wilson Fleming (11th in the main event) | 52 points
Lane Shaw (12th in the main event) | 52 points
Devin Harriman (13th in the main event) | 52 points
Lorenzo Camporese (14th in the main event) | 52 points
Curren Thurman (15th in the main event) | 52 points
[52 is the max score a rider can gain on any weekend]
450SX Class
Carlen Gardner (18th in the main event) | 42 points
