Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the sixth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their locks of the week for the Indianapolis 3 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 3 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Indianapolis 2 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Grant Harlan (5th in the main event) | 52 points

Jeremy Hand (6th in the main event) | 52 points

Logan Karnow (9th in the main event) | 52 points

Wilson Fleming (11th in the main event) | 52 points

Lane Shaw (12th in the main event) | 52 points

Devin Harriman (13th in the main event) | 52 points

Lorenzo Camporese (14th in the main event) | 52 points

Curren Thurman (15th in the main event) | 52 points

[52 is the max score a rider can gain on any weekend]

450SX Class

Carlen Gardner (18th in the main event) | 42 points

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!