Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Kicker AMA Arenacross To Host Rounds 7 & 8 In Tampa, Florida

February 3, 2021 12:00pm | by:
Kicker AMA Arenacross To Host Rounds 7 & 8 In Tampa, Florida

Tulsa, Oklahoma—Cycle City Promotions announced today that rounds seven and eight of the Kicker AMA Arenacross series will now take place at the Tampa MX Raceway on Saturday, February 27th and Sunday, February 28th. These rounds were previously scheduled for February 5th and 6th in Reno, Nevada, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions in the state. These newly announced rounds will replace the AMA Arenacross Open initially scheduled and announced for those dates in Tampa, Florida.

"We are very excited to host our Kicker AMA Arenacross Series in Tampa, Florida " said Tod Hammock, Cycle City Promotions founder. "The Tampa MX Raceway provides a great opportunity for us to create an oversized arenacross track, in the same way that the Lazy E Arena provided that to us a few weekends ago."

The race day schedule, including start times, will be announced in the near future. Additionally, rider registration will be open later this week.

“We’re very excited to be bringing this event to the area," John Sigismondi of the Tampa MX Raceway stated, "with all the restrictions going on, Florida is a great location to get out and enjoy an exciting event during a weekend without an AMA Supercross event.  For the locals this is a great opportunity to experience an action packed evening up close and in personal with top professional athletes."

In addition, we’ll be featuring a Pit Bike Grand Prix along with the PureKana USA FMX FreeStyle MX riders doing tons of tricks including backflips throughout the evening.

Tickets are General Admission and are $20 per day, or you can buy a weekend pass for $35.

