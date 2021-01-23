Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Big track changes for round three compared to the first two rounds in Houston. Everything has been relocated in comparison to the Saturday/Tuesday tracks. This track also, at first glance, looks a little more technical and challenging than the openers, which is usually the case. Track builders take it easy on the pack early, then ramp up the challenge. Of course that might not be the case until we see the actual angles of the jumps and what types of combinations the riders will try. Also, these whoops look a little steeper, which should reduce speeds but also make them tougher. We're looking forward to some block pass action in the Texas'-sized bowl berm after the whoops.
There's a right-had first turn. Don't freak out, these are professionals.
It's almost impossible to recap the series thus far in the 450 class. Too many crazy results, including a totally different podium at each round. Eli Tomac was 13th at round one, then won round two. But the defending champion might not have been the fastest guy on Tuesday, as the likes of Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis were all ripping. Sexton is now out after his huge crash while leading on Tuesday, but Cianciarulo and Osborne have to be hungry for more. Ferrandis is flying high on confidence. He didn't expect to be this good, this quickly in his first 450 foray. It's scary to think he could be even better soon.
Justin Barcia is still the points leader, although it appeared briefly that Ken Roczen would hold the lead after round two. Then Roczen was penalized four points for jumping through a red cross flag, which he says he could not see because Ferrandis was blocking his view. Regardless, the penalty stands and that vaulted Barcia back into the points lead. Barcia was riding well Tuesday until he broke his shifter off and was stuck in first gear for the final few laps. Translation: lots of contenders tonight.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|40
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|39
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|38
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|38
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|37
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|47
|2
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|44
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|43
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|40
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|37
The 250 class is defined more easily. Christian Craig was amazing at round one, Jett Lawrence was amazing at round two.
Practice is now underway, we'll be back shortly.
Untimed Practice
These times don't count for qualifying but you can find the scores on AMA Live Timing. Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence were the fastest riders early in this session—no surprise there. The only odd thing was seeing Craig hang back and run his laps at the back of the field, as he is usually one to fight to get to the front of the train. Then Lawrence took it back on the tenth lap.
RJ Hampshire is already battered and bruised after a variety of incidents to start the year, and now he’s taken on more lumps after a big endo in this practice. Somehow he got back up and on the bike—but that’s what RJ does. He crashed as the session was ending, so he did not get back on the race track. We'll see if he's okay for the next session.
So much for the super techy nature of the track, as it took two laps for riders to uncork bigger rhythms like 3-3-3 on one side of the stadium. One interesting section is the split-berm left before the big supercross triple. There's a hump on the inside and riders can double-triple the small rollers before the big triple if they get it right. Our man Jason Thomas says the outside of the turn could come back around if riders quad coming into the turn.
In the 450s, it was Justin Barcia and Benny Bloss out front early in this one. Justin Brayton was crushing the whoops early and held the top spot. Then Osborne took it away. Osborne has been frisky in practice this year compared to usual. Cianciarulo got on the gas at the end and put in a late heater as time expired, and that was enough to go to the top of the board, with Osborne second, Barcia and Roczen third and fourth. Malcolm Stewart was fifth. Anderson is the first two experiment with a big line out of the first turn, tripling in and going 3-3-1 into the corner. Looked faster, but Anderson’s time was sixth. We also spotted Cooper Webb taking a visit into the mechanic's area. The 2019 champ was only 14th in this session--the practice runs haven't been good so far this year, and that's often the case with Webb, but even at that standard 14th is probably not where he wants to be.
First Timed Practices
RJ Hampshire went down hard with an end at the end of the first timed session, and he did not return for this session. That’s not good news for the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna rider.
In what’s become the pattern of 2020, Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig swapped the top spot around in this session, Jett leading early, Craig taking it back. Jett put in a heater but couldn’t match Craig’s time, he lost a little speed on his fast lap with Mitch Oldenburg in front of him. In the end, no one could match Craig.
“The dirt has hardened up, but it still has traction like Velcro,” said Craig. “Compared to the first two rounds this is a legit supercross track. Those two tricky rhythms if you make a mistake you could be down hard, so you have to be cautious.”
The big news was Austin Forkner going down hard in the same spot where Hampshire went down in the first session. Forkner was trying to triple and get inside in a 90-degree corner between rhythm lanes, but he clipped the landing and went over the bars. He actually did a complete flip and landed on his feet, but then walked off, clearly in pain on his right side—possibly a shoulder. His session was done and his mechanic pushed his bike back. Could this be the end to his night?
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Devin Harriman
|46.015
|Longview, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Wilson Fleming
|46.040
|New Canaan, CT
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Hunter Schlosser
|46.093
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Curren Thurman
|46.225
|Rosharon, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Luke Neese
|46.306
|Jamestown, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|48.181
|Hemet, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|48.465
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Colt Nichols
|49.204
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|49.554
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|50.005
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
In the 450s, the riders were doing some experimenting. The 3-3-3 in the longest rhythm is now not necessarily ideal, because it’s so hard to land and get inside without crashing like Forkner did. Also, a few riders, like Dylan Ferrandis would go 3-3-1 after the first turn. Ferrandis looked really good but struggled in a different section of the track so his lap time didn’t show his speed.
Roczen was up front early in this one, and by a full half second.
“I don’t know, I just try to take it corner by corner, every track build it seems like it keeps getting more wet and tacky It’s going to be rough and rutted tonight. Another practice to go, but I’m pretty excited. We’ll try to improve but if we can’t we’re in a good place.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|47.653
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Zach Osborne
|48.103
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|48.222
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|48.599
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|48.657
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Starling
|51.287
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Adam Enticknap
|51.803
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Austin Politelli
|52.141
|Menifee, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Carlen Gardner
|52.292
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|AJ Catanzaro
|52.428
|Portland, CT
|Kawasaki KX450