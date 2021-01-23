Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Live Now
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Justin Starling
  2. Adam Enticknap
  3. Austin Politelli
250SX East Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Race Day Feed: Houston 3

Race Day Feed Houston 3

January 23, 2021 11:20am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Big track changes for round three compared to the first two rounds in Houston. Everything has been relocated in comparison to the Saturday/Tuesday tracks. This track also, at first glance, looks a little more technical and challenging than the openers, which is usually the case. Track builders take it easy on the pack early, then ramp up the challenge. Of course that might not be the case until we see the actual angles of the jumps and what types of combinations the riders will try. Also, these whoops look a little steeper, which should reduce speeds but also make them tougher. We're looking forward to some block pass action in the Texas'-sized bowl berm after the whoops.

There's a right-had first turn. Don't freak out, these are professionals.

It's almost impossible to recap the series thus far in the 450 class. Too many crazy results, including a totally different podium at each round. Eli Tomac was 13th at round one, then won round two. But the defending champion might not have been the fastest guy on Tuesday, as the likes of Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis were all ripping. Sexton is now out after his huge crash while leading on Tuesday, but Cianciarulo and Osborne have to be hungry for more. Ferrandis is flying high on confidence. He didn't expect to be this good, this quickly in his first 450 foray. It's scary to think he could be even better soon.

Justin Barcia is still the points leader, although it appeared briefly that Ken Roczen would hold the lead after round two. Then Roczen was penalized four points for jumping through a red cross flag, which he says he could not see because Ferrandis was blocking his view. Regardless, the penalty stands and that vaulted Barcia back into the points lead. Barcia was riding well Tuesday until he broke his shifter off and was stuck in first gear for the final few laps. Translation: lots of contenders tonight.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States40
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France39
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States38
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France38
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany37
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States47
2Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States44
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia43
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States40
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan37
Full Standings
Red on red remains with Barcia instead of Roczen.
Red on red remains with Barcia instead of Roczen. Align Media

The 250 class is defined more easily. Christian Craig was amazing at round one, Jett Lawrence was amazing at round two.

Practice is now underway, we'll be back shortly.

Untimed Practice

These times don't count for qualifying but you can find the scores on AMA Live Timing. Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence were the fastest riders early in this session—no surprise there. The only odd thing was seeing Craig hang back and run his laps at the back of the field, as he is usually one to fight to get to the front of the train. Then Lawrence took it back on the tenth lap.

RJ Hampshire is already battered and bruised after a variety of incidents to start the year, and now he’s taken on more lumps after a big endo in this practice. Somehow he got back up and on the bike—but that’s what RJ does. He crashed as the session was ending, so he did not get back on the race track. We'll see if he's okay for the next session.

Lawrence, Craig, Forkner.
Lawrence, Craig, Forkner.

So much for the super techy nature of the track, as it took two laps for riders to uncork bigger rhythms like 3-3-3 on one side of the stadium. One interesting section is the split-berm left before the big supercross triple. There's a hump on the inside and riders can double-triple the small rollers before the big triple if they get it right. Our man Jason Thomas says the outside of the turn could come back around if riders quad coming into the turn.

In the 450s, it was Justin Barcia and Benny Bloss out front  early in this one. Justin Brayton was crushing the whoops early and held the top spot. Then Osborne took it away. Osborne has been frisky in practice this year compared to usual. Cianciarulo got on the gas at the end and put in a late heater as time expired, and that was enough to go to the top of the board, with Osborne second, Barcia and Roczen third and fourth. Malcolm Stewart was fifth. Anderson is the first two experiment with a big line out of the first turn, tripling in and going 3-3-1 into the corner. Looked faster, but Anderson’s time was sixth. We also spotted Cooper Webb taking a visit into the mechanic's area. The 2019 champ was only 14th in this session--the practice runs haven't been good so far this year, and that's often the case with Webb, but even at that standard 14th is probably not where he wants to be. 

Cianciarulo, Osborne, Barcia.
Cianciarulo, Osborne, Barcia.

First Timed Practices

RJ Hampshire went down hard with an end at the end of the first timed session, and he did not return for this session. That’s not good news for the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna rider.

In what’s become the pattern of 2020, Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig swapped the top spot around in this session, Jett leading early, Craig taking it back. Jett put in a heater but couldn’t match Craig’s time, he lost a little speed on his fast lap with Mitch Oldenburg in front of him. In the end, no one could match Craig.

“The dirt has hardened up, but it still has traction like Velcro,” said Craig. “Compared to the first two rounds this is a legit supercross track. Those two tricky rhythms if you make a mistake you could be down hard, so you have to be cautious.”

The big news was Austin Forkner going down hard in the same spot where Hampshire went down in the first session. Forkner was trying to triple and get inside in a 90-degree corner between rhythm lanes, but he clipped the landing and went over the bars. He actually did a complete flip and landed on his feet, but then walked off, clearly in pain on his right side—possibly a shoulder. His session was done and his mechanic pushed his bike back. Could this be the end to his night?

Christian Craig looks amazing. We know. Shocking.
Christian Craig looks amazing. We know. Shocking. Align Media
Supercross

Houston 3 (East) - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Devin Harriman 46.015 Longview, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Wilson Fleming 46.040 New Canaan, CT United States Honda CRF250R
3Hunter Schlosser 46.093 El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Curren Thurman 46.225 Rosharon, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Luke Neese 46.306 Jamestown, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Houston 3 (East) - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 48.181 Hemet, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence 48.465 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Colt Nichols 49.204 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman 49.554 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas
5Jo Shimoda 50.005 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

In the 450s, the riders were doing some experimenting. The 3-3-3 in the longest rhythm is now not necessarily ideal, because it’s so hard to land and get inside without crashing like Forkner did. Also, a few riders, like Dylan Ferrandis would go 3-3-1 after the first turn. Ferrandis looked really good but struggled in a different section of the track so his lap time didn’t show his speed.

Roczen was up front early in this one, and by a full half second.

“I don’t know, I just try to take it corner by corner, every track build it seems like it keeps getting more wet and tacky It’s going to be rough and rutted tonight. Another practice to go, but I’m pretty excited. We’ll try to improve but if we can’t we’re in a good place.

Marvin Musquin on a cruise.
Marvin Musquin on a cruise. Align Media
Adam Cianciarulo.
Adam Cianciarulo. Align Media
Ferrandis has sneaky speed in qualifying.
Ferrandis has sneaky speed in qualifying. Align Media
Supercross

Houston 3 (East) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 47.653 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Zach Osborne 48.103 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Adam Cianciarulo 48.222 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
4Marvin Musquin 48.599 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 48.657 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Houston 3 (East) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Starling 51.287 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Adam Enticknap 51.803 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
3Austin Politelli 52.141 Menifee, CA United States Honda CRF450R
4Carlen Gardner 52.292 Paso Robles, CA United States Honda CRF450R
5AJ Catanzaro 52.428 Portland, CT United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
