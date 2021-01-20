AMA Arenacross Open At Tampa MX Raceway On February 27

Tulsa, OK—Cycle City Promotions, alongside the Tampa MX Raceway, announced today the AMA Arenacross Open scheduled for February 27, 2021. This prestigious event will feature riders from both the AMA Supercross and the AMA Arenacross hosted at the Tampa Raceway in Florida. While the 27th's event will be tailored towards professional racers only and will be AMA sanctioned, there will also be racing on Sunday, February 28th, featuring the Stars of Tomorrow Amateur event. The Tampa Raceway will be transformed into an oversized Arenacross track.

"We are excited to work with the Tampa Raceway and combine our efforts to bring racers and fans an unforgettable night of racing and excitement," said Tod Hammock, Cycle City Promotions founder. "We are in the process of securing a great roster of top riders that we plan to announce in the very near future".

“We’re very excited to be bringing this event to the area," John Sigismondi of the Tampa MX Raceway stated, "with all the restrictions going on, Florida is a great location to get out and enjoy an exciting event during a weekend without an AMA Supercross event. For the locals this is a great opportunity to experience an action packed evening up close and in personal with top professional athletes."

The pit party starts at 4:00 PM with the night show kicking off at 7:30 PM. Spectators will be given a full night of bar-banging, pulse-pounding action. In addition, we’ll be featuring a Pit Bike Grand Prix along with the PureKana USA FMX FreeStyle MX riders doing tons of tricks including backflips throughout the evening.

Tickets are General Admission and are $20 per day, or you can buy a weekend pass for $35. Click here to buy tickets.

Stay tuned for more details. In the meantime, if you wish to be apart of this event please contact us below:

Sponsorship & Marketing: Email Darryl Atkins

Event Information for Riders: www.areancrossusa.com/open

Buy Tickets: Stubwire.com