The AMA and FIM have released the points standings from round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Houston, Texas. Due to violations from jumping through a red cross flag, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Vince Friese and Martin Davalos have been penalized points, not positions, in the standings. The violations occurred after Chase Sexton crashed while leading the race, leading to a red cross situation. The AMA and FIM determined that those four riders jumped through the section while the red cross flags were shown.

Roczen loses four points, which costs him the points lead, pushing him back to fifth in the standings. This puts Justin Barcia back into the points lead over Dylan Ferrandis. Roczen is three points out of the lead.

This is consistent with AMA/FIM penalties over the last few seasons for red cross violations, such as Marvin Musquinbeing penalized points, but not positions, when he won the Seattle Supercross in 2019.