Ferrandis will have help from his coach, David Vuillemin, a winner of seven premier class supercross events. DV is one of the most unfiltered personalities in the sport.

“We could go one forever with the mental side of it, and with opinions and all that, but the bottom line is we don’t believe in it. It’s almost like a myth,” said DV in the Monster Energy Supercross preview show on NBC. He has no use for the usual armchair psychological mumbo-jumbo in racing.

“The biggest help [from DV] is to have a different eye, from outside the team, to look at me and look at the bike,” says Ferrandis. “I feel like we did a good job the last two years. Moving to the 450, I feel like the biggest challenge is to set up the bike, and he’s really good at that, to see me riding and set up the bike. That’s what we tried to work the most on. I wish we had more time to do that but unfortunately I crashed.”

Sexton was good winning the 250SX East in 2019—but his title was overshadowed because Austin Forkner dominated most of the year before an injury, and Sexton only won one race. He looked much faster in 2020 en route to defending his title, then he jumped to the CRF450R for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and opened some eyes. He had the speed to match the big names and took an overall win at the season-finale.

“I’d like to use last summer as a little preparation and that was the whole goal behind hit. It’s crazy how fast you forget about the 250 class, those championships seem like they were so long ago. We have a new goal ahead and we’re just chasing that every day. A lot of new faces coming into this year and I think it’s gonna rase the bar a little bit. Adam and I, outdoors, I think it pushed the older guys a little bit and it led to great racing, and hopefully we get the same thing this season.”