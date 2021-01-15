Results Archive
How to Watch: Houston 1 Supercross

How to Watch Houston 1 Supercross

January 15, 2021 10:30am

The first round of 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 16, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. NBC Sports Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule
Feld Entertainment

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States384
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States359
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany354
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States287
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States272
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France200
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States180
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States176
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States158
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States139
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States218
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States209
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan122
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States119
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil107
Full Standings

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

Houston 1 Supecross Race Center

Houston 1 450SX Entry List

Houston 1 250SX Entry List

Other Info

NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Houston, Texas 77054

Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST
Main Event — 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Houston 1 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2021 Houston 1 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Houston 1 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Houston 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 16, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Houston, Texas.

Main Image: Octopi Media

