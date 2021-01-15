The first round of 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 16, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. NBC Sports Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Houston 1 (East)Saturday, January 16
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|384
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|359
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|354
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|287
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|272
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|200
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|180
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|176
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|158
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|139
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|218
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|209
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|122
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|119
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|107
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Other Info
NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Houston, Texas 77054
Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST
Main Event — 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Houston 1 Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Houston 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 16, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Houston, Texas.
Main Image: Octopi Media