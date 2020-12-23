FLY Racing has redefined expectations in safety and performance with the Formula helmet. Tested on the most advanced equipment in the world, the Formula helmet’s overall performance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. Featuring RHEON technology, Conehead EPS, and a 12K carbon shell, the Formula’s Advanced Impact System (AIS) introduced a new approach to both protection and weight reduction. Weighing only 1290 grams, we believe the Formula to be the perfect combination of industry leading innovation and ultra-lightweight design. Simply put, the Formula helmet changed the game.

I called up championship-winning mechanic turned Renthal marketing man Paul Perebijnos to talk about leaving mechanic life behind, and working at Renthal. We also talk about PulpMX Fantasy, we bench race a little, and more.

Listen to the Perebijnos podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Main Image: Perebijnos and Dean Wilson in 2011, photo by Simon Cudby.