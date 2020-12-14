Racer X Films: 2021 GasGas MC 250F Intro
Kris Keefer introduces the 2021 GasGas MC 250F at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA. Get all the details on the new model as Keefer shares his initial thoughts. Keefer even details the differences between the KTM and Husqvarna models, what you can expect in both feel and performance of the new machine, and how you can better setup the new bike if you purchase it.
2021 GasGas MC 250F
Keefer in action
Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine
The February 2021 Issue
Inside the February issue: Eli Tomac is the 2020 Racer X Rider of the Year. Joe Gibbs Racing MX may be gone, but its influence can be felt across the pits. Sometimes the champions aren’t always the fastest riders. On a good day, these guys could beat anyone. Todd DeHoop checks out the SoCal Vintage MX Classic at Glen Helen. These features and much more in the February issue of Racer X.
About Arma
Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.
Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.