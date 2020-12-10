This summer Mitchell Harrison, who’d previously gone overseas to race the GPs, was given a second chance at racing in America when he got the call to fill in at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. He put in some pretty good rides too, eventually ending the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship eighth in 250 Class points. Now Harrison is busy preparing for supercross, something he wasn’t sure he’d ever be doing again. We gave him a call to see how it was going, however, as contracts go, he wasn’t able to exactly reveal what team he will be riding for in 2021 yet. Somehow he was still able to provide enough information to make this an interesting interview anyway!

Racer X: Last we talked you were just going into the outdoors with your Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki ride. What’s been going on since then?

Mitchell Harrison: Basically I’ve just been figuring out what I was going to do. I was just waiting and seeing what teams were available. There was some speculation that Pro Circuit might add a fifth guy, which they did. [Editor’s note: Jo Shimoda has now been announced as the fifth member of the team] I was waiting on that for a while. There wasn’t much available, but luckily I landed on my feet pretty well. That will all be announced soon. I’ve been fortunate this off-season.

You can’t say where you ended up then?

Currently I can’t, but we should be doing something in a week or two.