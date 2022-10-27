No matter. One year later, in December 2002, the first rounds of the FIM World Supercross Championship were held in Geneva, Switzerland, and then in Arnhem, Holland. Then in January, the 2003 AMA Supercross Championship started, with the added phrasing “And FIM World Championship GP.” Here was the catch: In order to be considered in the FIM standings, you had to ride the overseas FIM events. And as far as the AMA Supercross series went, Daytona points only counted in the AMA championship, not for the FIM part… Like I said, very confusing. Anyway, in ’02 Team Yamaha’s Chad Reed, David Vuillemin and Tim Ferry went, as did KTM’s Jeremy McGrath. But Honda’s Ricky Carmichael did not. So the ’03 season ended with Ricky Carmichael as the AMA Supercross Champion, and Chad Reed as the FIM World Supercross Champion.

It gets more complicated in 2004. That’s because after Carmichael committed to racing overseas in December, he went out and tore up his knee at Thanksgiving, and pulled the plug on going. That had a chain reaction and led to others, including Reed, not going to Europe either. Reed would go on to win the ’04 AMA Supercross crown over Kevin Windham. The ’04 FIM Supercross World Champion? Yamaha support rider Heath Voss, who finished seventh in AMA Supercross at the same time.

After sitting out ’04 SX with a knee injury, Carmichael returned to dominate AMA Pro Motocross that summer, then switched from Honda to Suzuki. When he had a bad debut at the U.S. Open of Supercross in Las Vegas, RC told Suzuki he wanted to do the two “world” rounds, which Clear Channel decided to move from Europe to Canada to make it easier on everyone. Carmichael won both races on his Suzuki RM250, delighting the Canadian fans and giving the FIM-idea a reprieve of sorts. And when he went out and won the AMA Supercross Championship in 2005, he was also the FIM World Supercross Champion because he had done those two FIM-mandatory Canadian rounds.

Fast forward to December 2005 and another really strange situation. This time Kawasaki’s James Stewart and Yamaha’s Chad Reed joined Suzuki’s Carmichael in committing to go to the Canadian rounds. Stewart was now aboard a KX450F and he took it to Carmichael in both Toronto and Vancouver, which gave him a 6-point lead (50-44) after two FIM rounds. They started from scratch at Anaheim 1 as far as the more important AMA series went, and soon Carmichael was more in control, but barely.

But then at the end of the season, after a thrilling three-way battle joined by Chad Reed, Carmichael ended up beating both James and Chad by just two points in the AMA Supercross Championship, 338-336.

Wait, there’s more. Going back to Daytona in March, two months earlier, Carmichael won and Reed was second, while Stewart crashed and ended up seventh. It really hurt James in the AMA standings, but not in the FIM standings—remember, Daytona didn’t count for FIM points. So when the FIM math was all down, adding in the Canadian rounds and taking out Daytona, James Stewart won the ’06 FIM World Supercross Championship by 12 points! This led to the infamously confusing Cycle News cover where they are both holding #1 plates in Las Vegas.