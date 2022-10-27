Two years ago, Shane McElrath was battling Chase Sexton for a 250SX Regional Championship. Today, Sexton is a bright shining star in the sport with multiple 450 wins and championship potential of the highest order. McElrath, meanwhile, has been battling just to get a ride, anywhere. He missed most of the '21 season with a back injury, riding for SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda. Then he ended up on four different teams in 2022, including one that folded, two fill-in rides, and then a a shot at building a team with Rick Ware Racing for the new World Supercross Championship. It was thrown together quickly, but Shane emerged with the SX2 Championship. Now, finally, he thinks he has some stability for the future, and a chance to show what he can do. Jason Weigandt chats with Shane in this podcast.

