Life in this sport is life on a razor’s edge. Two years ago, Shane McElrath was dueling with Chase Sexton for a 250SX Regional Supercross Championship. Sexton won that title and has now gone on to a promising 450 career, winning races (and nearly a title) with Honda HRC. McElrath’s life has been much more complicated. He finished second to Sexton but also pointed out of the 250 class. He couldn’t find a full-factory 450 deal, bouncing through an injury-ruined rookie campaign with SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda in 2021, then onto the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team, which folded in 2022, then fill-in rides with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha.

It's been tough sledding, and surely Shane had to be spending time wondering about his racing luck. Then, finally, a stroke of good fortune. The new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) came on line in 2022. The 250 class doesn’t have any restrictions or pointing-out rules in that series and Shane was a free agent. That makes him a real commodity for that series. He got the call from Rick Ware Racing to go race the class, and emerged with both overall wins in the two-round 2022 “pilot” series and the SX2 World Championship.

“A win is a win. It’s never easy. These guys made it tough. We had minimal prep time, but the Rick Ware Racing [team] literally never stopped working,” said McElrath. “To come out on top, and to really get better every single time on the track, that’s really what we worked for. Praise God we’re here. Number one baby. I am proud of this team and what they’ve done in a few short weeks, glory to God.”