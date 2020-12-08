The 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross series is about a month away and the 2020 champion Kyle Peters is preparing to defend his title. And if his performance in 2020 is any indication of what’s to come in 2021, he’s a good pick for the championship. After all, the Phoenix Racing Honda rider won a ton of races in 2020, never finished off the podium, and even wrapped up the championship despite racing with a broken bone in his wrist. We caught up with Peters to see what he’s been up to during the off-season, and how his prep for the upcoming season is going.

Racer X: Kyle, what’s up man how are you?

Kyle Peters: I’m doing good, how about you?

Well, I’m still employed in all this coronavirus mess, so I can’t complain!

Exactly. Right now it’s nuts. It’s crazy to me, it seems like the moto industry, from what I can tell, is really booming, as far as gear sales, bike sales, and everything like that. But I keep hearing everyone saying they’re making cuts. It’s like, “What do you mean? You just had one of your best years!”

[Peters won the Kicker AMA Arenacross Championship under some tough circumstances, as he broke a bone in his hand at the Dallas Supercross but still toughed out the title at the AX finale.]