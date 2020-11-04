2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Schedule Released

TULSA, OK – Cycle City Promotions announced today that the 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series will have 12 rounds beginning in January. After careful consideration regarding the ongoing pandemic, and the safety of our racers, spectators and staff, the 2021 series locations are those that we feel will be the best fit for safe yet exciting race action.

The first two rounds of the series will be held at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, on January 8th and 9th. The series is scheduled to wrap up in Amarillo, Texas, with Rounds 11 and 12 on March 5th and 6th.

The full schedule is as follows:

Round 1 January 8 Mississippi State University Starkville, Mississippi Round 2 January 9 Mississippi State University Starkville, Mississippi Round 3 January 15 Levelland Event Center Lubbock, Texas Round 4 January 16 Levelland Event Center Lubbock, Texas Round 5 January 22 Lazy E Arena Guthrie, Oklahoma Round 6 January 23 Lazy E Arena Guthrie, Oklahoma Round 7 January 29 National Western Complex Denver, Colorado Round 8 January 30 National Western Complex Denver, Colorado Round 9 February 5 Reno Livestock Events Center Reno, Nevada Round 10 February 6 Reno Livestock Events Center Reno, Nevada Round 11 March 5 Amarillo National Center Amarillo, Texas Round 12 March 6 Amarillo National Center Amarillo, Texas

“After many conversations and careful consideration, the Kicker Arenacross team is really excited about the upcoming series we have lined up,” said Tod Hammock, president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. “We are thrilled to get back to racing in 2021 and plan to do so in as safe a manner as possible for everyone involved.”

The priority at these events will be the health and safety of the riders, fans and support staff involved. Our return to racing will be a responsible one, including guidelines and protocols for competitors and essential staff. We will work with the venues and will comply with all federal, state and local mandates.

The 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Pro Series will be televised on network television. Details will be announced regarding how you can watch as soon as they are finalized.