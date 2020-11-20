Racerhead #47

We will have part two, which will include the years of Kevin Windham, Robbie Reynard, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and up to the present, over the weekend.

Personally, I went to my first Mini O’s in 1977 when it was at Chicken Farm. I was never much of a sand rider, as there’s no sand in West Virginia unless you find some piled up on a construction site or playground, so I got thoroughly whipped. The next year, my longtime friend and fellow West Virginian Brian Stanley went down to the Mini O’s and won the first of three Mini O’s championships, which ruined my excuse every Thanksgiving! But besides getting beat, I remember those old Mini O’s as being a lot of fun, and also drawing a lot of very fast kids! It should be fun to watch.

The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule got a tweak this week: the schedule has been adjusted to include a third race in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s now a tripleheader that will serve as the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of the series. The first race will be Saturday, January 30; the second on Tuesday, February 2; and then the third will now take place on Saturday, February 6. I’m already contemplating the back-and-forth five-hour drives from Morgantown to Indy, and with it being in February, it will probably feel a lot like the annual drive through winter to the Indy Trade Show, then watching industry folks get arrested after midnight out in front of Steak ‘N Shake. (Yes, I mean you, McGuyver.) Feld Entertainment added in their press release: “Three Rounds of the 17-Round Championship will be announced later as will the remaining Eastern Regional and Western Regional 250SX Class races, Triple Crown and East/West 250SX Showdown events.”

Lastly, in the new issue of Racer X magazine, there’s a feature I wrote about the aforementioned Gene McCay, a prodigal talent from Tennessee who raced in the 1970s. We had a lot of material for it, and we’ve been fooling around with audio stories online, so the next logical step to try seemed like a spoken-word slideshow. With some help from Andrew Fredrickson and Griff Cotter, here’s my telling of “Finding Gene McCay.”