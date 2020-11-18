Feld Entertainment has provided the first update to the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.

First, there has been a third confirmed round in Indianapolis, Indiana. The three Indianapolis Supercross events will take place January 30 (round four, as originally planned) and February 2 (round five, as originally planned) and now February 6 (round six, added to the schedule today). The first Glendale Supercross round will take place February 20 (as originally planned but now round six).

Second, the three Arlington, Texas, rounds have been moved up a week from March 20, 23, and 27 to March 13, 16, and 20.

Below is the full press release.

Ellenton, Fla.—The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, schedule has been adjusted to include a third race in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucas Oil Stadium will now host a trio of races as Rounds 4 and 5 will take place on Saturday, January 30 and Tuesday, February 2 as originally planned and Round 6 will now take place on Saturday, February 6. The schedule will resume on Saturday, February 20 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona as originally scheduled, followed by the Daytona Beach, Florida round on Saturday, March 6 and then the Arlington, Texas rounds will now be Saturday, March 13, Tuesday, March 16 and Saturday, March 20 at AT&T Stadium. The season finale will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Three Rounds of the 17-Round Championship will be announced later as will the remaining Eastern Regional and Western Regional 250SX Class races, Triple Crown and East/West 250SX Showdown events. Tickets for the first six Rounds in Houston and Indianapolis will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, December 8. Preferred customers can sign up in advance for early access to purchase tickets a week prior, starting Tuesday, December 1 by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com. Supercross has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today's live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at each stadium with a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about each stadium’s safety protocols can be found on their individual websites - NRG Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, State Farm Stadium, AT&T Stadium. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking – local venue rules also apply. More information about Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness can be found here.

Below is the full schedule.