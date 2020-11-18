KTM introduced their two factory programs for 2021 yesterday in Murrieta California, as Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, 250SX rider Max Vohland were announced to Red Bull KTM along with Joey Savatgy and Justin Bogle on the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team.

As Savatgy's deal was a late addition, the #17 machine didn't hit the track, but we did capture Webb, Musquin, and Bogle all spinning a few laps at the KTM test track. Be sure to check out our video highlighting Max Vohland's first look on his Red Bull KTM as well.