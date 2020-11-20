2. What about Max Vohland going pro with factory Red Bull KTM and starting in supercross?

Matthes: I don't follow the amateur scene much but I know there was grumbling about Tallon Vohland sort of holding his son Max back in amateurs and for lack of a better term, "cherry picking" where and who he was going to race. Tallon in turn told a lot of people that he was slow-playing Max's career and didn't want to rush him into the pros and not be 100 percent ready. And Tallon had a point there, right? Plenty of kids have jumped into the pro classes and were overwhelmed, so taking some extra time to develop Max seems like a good move. Soooooo that's what makes this move puzzling for many in the pits, right? Just, BOOM into the Red Bull KTM factory team and right into supercross? Okay then! I heard that KTM added an extra year to the Vohland deal just to assure him that he has time to figure this out in case his results aren't as expected right out of the gate, which is a good move. How is Vohland going to get his SX license though? Are "we" doing anything about that now or just because he's a factory rider, we're going to overlook that? Anyways, I'm not sure how he's going to do but hopefully everyone realizes that this is a huge jump from where he was and it's going to take time, I think.

JT: It's a curious move but this is a sport of curious moves. We don't often see a rider go from amateur to the factory OEM truck very often. Twenty five to thirty years ago or more, sure, it was commonplace. With the advent of factory satellite teams like Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, GEICO Honda, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM (now GasGas), etc., a factory-supported steppingstone was created from amateur to pro. Some bypass this step but it's usually in a next-gen type talent like James Stewart. Maybe that's what Max Vohland ultimately becomes but on the surface, I didn't expect this move. I would have expected him to transition to the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas program but maybe KTM brass simply wants to keep Max in orange and this was the only option. I think the major key here will be patience for all involved. Racing out of that full factory effort raises expectations, even if unintended. There will be an extra bit of pressure added that needs to be actively brushed off from the top down. Max needs to grow into this next step without the weight of the world on his shoulders. Adding extra expectations could mean the difference between flourishing from the support he's given or crumbling under the pressure of such a prestigious landing spot.

Weigandt: I was really interested in Tallon Vohland’s plan to help develop Max as a young rider, which included racing EMX125 races in Europe. Unfortunately, we’ll never see the results of that, because COVID-19 ended his 2020 Euro run after just one race. Then KTM moved the TLD 250 team over to GasGas, creating a need for a new 250 rider on a KTM, and Max’s name popped up. I talked to Max and Tallon and they just said the chance to get on the factory team right here and right now was just too good an opportunity to pass up, so suddenly the slow road looks like the fast track. To me, the factory slot isn’t a huge deal, because I don’t consider the “satellite” 250 teams to really be a step down from a factory team. Is there a huge difference between Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Monster Energy Kawasaki? I don’t think so. Max starting in supercross is the weird part. I’ve seen him ride supercross-type tracks before and he has skills (small sample size, but people are still buzzing about the time Max did practice runs on the Red Bull Straight Rhythm track on his Supermini a few years ago). Still, it’s a big leap from amateur 125 kid to Monster Energy Supercross on a 250F. I’ll have to put my faith in Max’s maturity—with the help of his dad—in not making a mess of a big jump like this.