With GEICO Honda and JGR Suzuki recently shutting doors, Jason Weigandt provides some insight into why sponsorship is so hard to find in 2020—and how much it hurts to see big teams shut down. With so many private teams struggling, many wondered if Forrest Butler’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team would survive the year. Indeed, the team remains, with Joey Savatgy replacing Blake Baggett for 2021. Weigandt talks to Butler and Savatgy about the year that was and the year that's upcoming. Butler talks about survival through the season, and Savatgy explains how his deal came to be.

