The 2020 Mini Olympics (Mini O’s for short), presented by THOR and Pro Circuit, will take place November 22 through 28 at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida. A week-long motocross festival, families will pack the facility as the top amateur prospects from all over the country will take on both a supercross and motocross track to claim an AMA #1 plate in both disciplines.

After putting in practice laps, riders will participate in supercross races before taking to the motocross track—with a Thanksgiving celebration sprinkled in the middle.

Family and friends can follow along with the latest action on the Gatorback Cycle Park Instagram account (@unlimitedsportsmx) and can also watch the racing on the live stream on www.RacerTV.com.