We just witnessed the shutdown of Joe Gibbs Racing MX, which is heavily intertwined with Suzuki’s falling fortunes in racing. Just a few years ago, JGR was supposed to be the benefactor of Suzuki focusing its efforts in motocross on the U.S. market, as the brand chose to end its long run in Grand Prix motocross. In that arena, Suzuki was arguably the most storied and influential of all the brands, as one can make an easy argument that Suzuki’s World Championship success with Joel Robert and Roger De Coster in the 1970s was the biggest catalyst in Japan’s takeover of the sport worldwide. In one of its final acts, Suzuki in Europe developed a young Ken Roczen, and Roczen repaid them when he returned to the brand after a few years with the burgeoning KTM juggernaut. Roczen secured the 2016 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with an underrated season of dominance, and Suzuki was peddling ads about winning more U.S. 450 motocross races over the last decade than any other brand. For some reason, that sheen never seemed to rub off as public perception. At the same time Roczen was crushing it on his RM-Z450, people were also pointing out that the bike was old. Since then, the bikes have not been winning, so the rep keeps sinking.

Then suddenly, we get a quick reminder that America isn’t the world, and motocross isn’t everything for a motorcycle brand. On the very same week JGR shut down partly due to a breakdown in budget talks with Suzuki, the brand was also wrapping its most successful season ever in MotoGP, the FIM World Championship of road racing. Yesterday, Joan Mir cinched the 2020 World Championship on his Ecstar Suzuki, and his teammate Alex Rins is not far behind. This was a 2020 season hyped by the usual players, Honda versus Yamaha and Ducati, plus an upstart in KTM, which rapidly found the front in just its fourth season in that series. In the end, Suzuki outdid them all, handily.